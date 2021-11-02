Braves look to finish off Astros in Game 6 of World Series

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (1-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 158 strikeouts this postseason) Astros: Luis Garcia (1-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -124, Braves +106; over/under is 9 runs

WORLD SERIES: Atlanta leads the series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a championship with a win over Houston in Game 6.

The Astros were 51-30 in home games in 2021. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .403 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez leads them with a mark of .600, including eight extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Braves were 46-35 on the road in 2021. Atlanta has a team batting average of .248 this postseason, Eddie Rosario has led them with an average of .411, including seven extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-5. Jose Urquidy earned his second victory this postseason and Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Houston. A.J. Minter registered his first loss of the postseason for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 33 home runs and has 104 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits and 106 RBIs.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Astros: .265 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Braves: .248 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (covid-19 protocols).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.