Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four teams Tuesday night in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with Ohio State and Cincinnati up next.

At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a team from outside the Power Five conferences, but still sit behind three teams (Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State) that have already been beaten.

Michigan, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and Notre Dame, which lost to Cincinnati, rounded out the top 10.

