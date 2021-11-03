WC men’s cross country ranked for first time

NEW ORLEANS, La. — For the first time in program history, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team has appeared in the Great Lakes regional rankings.

The Fightin’ Quakers sit 10th in the most recent rankings announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, the organization announced Tuesday.

Wilmington is one of four Ohio Athletic Conference schools in the rankings. Top-ranked John Carroll University, which won the OAC Championship at Wilmington last weekend) is followed by Otterbein University in secondposition. The University of Mount Union is fifth with Wilmington checking in at No. 10.

The Quakers, who placed fourth at the OAC Championship, are off this weekend and return to action Nov. 13 at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional meet in Shelbyville, Ind.

For the first time, the Wilmington College men's cross country team is ranked in the Great Lakes Region top 10. In the photo, Noah Tobin running here at the OAC Championship meet at Wilmington College.