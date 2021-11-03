Week 12 Preview: Waverly at Clinton-Massie

Win over Valley View gives Waverly CM rematch

Despite trailing 18-0 at halftime, Waverly defeated Valley View last week in its playoff opener, 28-18.

Jase Hurd scored two touchdowns on the ground while Wade Futhey threw two TD passes to Penn Morrison. All four scores came in the second half.

Hurd finished with 155 yards rushing while Futhey was 20 for 31 for 239 yards passing. Morrison was the top receiver with an 8-141-2 line.

Clinton-Massie will be tasked with stopping that offense 7 p.m. Friday night at Frank Irelan Field in the second round of the Div. IV Region 16 playoffs. The two teams met in last year’s post-season.

“The talent level is there,” Massie senior Kody Zantene said. “I’m sure they’re coming in here with a chip on their shoulder. We just have to come out with the same intensity.”

Last year, Trevor McGuinness kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give Clinton-Massie a 31-28 playoff win.

‘They had an amazing offense,” said Carter Frank, who missed that playoff battle royale because of an injury. “We just had the ball last and came out with the W.”

Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said his squad is covering all bases in preparation for Friday night’s contest.

“Waverly is pretty much the same on offense and defense, so we’ve watched both last year and this year,” he said.

McSurley said the Tigers like to throw the football but with Hurd have a strong running game.

“They’re really similar to our non-conference opponents so we think that should help on the defensive side of the ball.”

NOTEBOOK

• Waverly finished fifth in the Harbin Computer Ratings in Region 16. They are 9-1.

• During the regular season, the Tigers defeated one Div. III team (Miami Trace, 42-3), defeated one Div. IV team (Unioto, 47-10), defeated five Div. V teams and one Div. VI team (Valley, 42-14). The only loss was to Div. V Wheelersburg, 21-14.

• Waverly scored 42 or more points in seven games this season. The Tigers have allowed 149 points in 10 games.

• Waverly played seven teams that advanced to the post-season — Miami Trace, Portsmouth, Washington Senior, Valley, Portsmouth West, Wheelersburg, Minford.

• Waverly had two games canceled this season, one Sept. 10 against Chillicothe and another Sept 17 against Washington Senior. The Tigers were able to schedule Portsmouth Sept. 17 and posted a 35-34 win.