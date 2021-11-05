Hurricane third-, fourth-grade football in WOJFC championship games

Two Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program teams are looking to repeat as Western Ohio Junior Football Conference champions.

The Hurricane third- and fourth-graders will play Sunday afternoon at Roush Stadium in Kettering in the championship games of their respective grade level title games, looking to avenge losses during the regular season.

The fourth grade will face the Springfield Titans at 3 p.m. The third grade will meet Springboro at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $3 each and can be purchased at the gate the day of the game.

The fourth-grade team went 7-1 this season, missing two games due to Covid. The only loss of the season was to the Titans 28-18.

The third-grade Hurricane posted a 9-1 record with the only loss to Springboro.

The third- and fourth-grade teams won 2019 championships. The 2020 season was cancelled because of Covid-19.