Week 12 Final: Clinton-Massie 49 Waverly 28

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After going the entire season without uttering the school’s name, Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley only waited a few moments after Friday’s 49-28 win over Waverly in round two of the Region 16 playoffs to speak of them freely.

“It’s Wyoming week,” McSurley proclaimed.

Once again, two of southwestern Ohio’s powerhouse programs will meet in the playoffs. The two schools will play next Friday at a neutral site to be announced Sunday by the OHSAA.

Over the last 11 seasons, Clinton-Massie and Wyoming have represented the region in the state semifinals seven times, winning three state championships.

The Falcons (10-1) punched their ticket to the regional semifinals by bullying Waverly (9-2) with an unstoppable running attack.

If you take away the drives that ended the first half and the game, Clinton-Massie only had one offensive drive that didn’t end in a touchdown.

“Offensively, they couldn’t stop us,” McSurley said. “It’s cold; we run the ball. This is November football right here. We felt like we could do whatever we wanted on offense.”

Like a boulder rolling downhill, the Falcon rushing attack became more unstoppable as the night went on. After rushing the ball 25 times in the first half for 188 yards, Massie gained 287 yards on the ground in the second half on 28 carries.

Carson Vanhoose led the way with 17 carries for 220 yards and five touchdowns. Colton Trampler added 166 yards rushing on 24 carries and a touchdown. Carter Frank and Kody Zantene combined for 89 yards rushing on just 12 carries. Zantene added a rushing touchdown.

“They had to choose,” McSurley said. “You take the fullback, Carson kills you. That’s the beauty of the wishbone. It’s hard to stop four guys.”

McSurley credited Zantene for his work leading the offense. While he might not have the passing numbers that other quarterbacks have, McSurley noted not to overlook his work making the Falcon offensive machine go.

“Kody was checking (into) some great plays,” McSurely said. “A lot of those (big plays), he checked to. When you have a quarterback playing at that level — his passing numbers don’t dictate it — but he commands the offense. He’s a leader on the field. People don’t always value what he does getting us into the right play. He did a great job.”

Waverly hung tough in the first half and could have been closer at the break if not for an unfortunate series of events.

The Tigers marched the ball down the field early in the second quarter, trailing 14-6. On fourth and three from the CM 5, Wade Futhey tried to zip a pass to Will Futhey. He evaded a defender and pulled in a juggling catch at the five. He appeared to have smooth sailing to the end zone.

He slowed down just before crossing the plane of the goal line and stuck the ball out. As he extended it, Carter Euten knocked it free and recovered the fumble. The Tigers pleaded with the side judge claiming that Futhey had broken the plane, but the official shook his head no.

“The thing we’re doing right now is having defensive players around the ball,” McSurley said. “So we’re hustling, we’re pursuing the ball, we’re flying around. If you’re not doing that, you don’t make that play. We just want guys flying to the football and making plays.”

However, the Tiger defense bailed its offense out by forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing drive. However, the ensuing punt was muffed and recovered by Clinton-Massie at the Waverly 42.

Six plays later, Vanhoose scored to put the Falcons up 21-6 with 1:22 left in the first half.

Penn Morrison tried to keep the Tigers in the game by returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to make the halftime deficit 21-14. However, Waverly couldn’t stop the Falcons and couldn’t overcome three fumbles and two interceptions.

Before last year’s Wyoming win in the regional finals, the Falcons had had the Cowboys’ number. Wyoming had not defeated Clinton-Massie prior to last year since 2001. Massie had beaten them in the 2017 regional finals and the first round of the playoffs from 2005 to 2007.

“We’re so happy to be going in against Wyoming,” McSurley said. “I’ve never uttered the word ‘Wyoming’ all year, until now. We’re going to start uttering ‘Wyoming’ for the next six or seven days.

“I’ve been waiting a whole year for this.”

SUMMARY

Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

At Frank Ireland Field, Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 49, Waverly 28

W…6.8.0.14…28

CM…14.7.7.21…49

1st Quarter

CM – Kody Zantene 15-yard run (Ean McGuinness kick) 5:57

W – Wade Futhey 12-yard pass to Penn Morrison (run failed) 4:28

CM – Carson Vanhoose 37-yard run (McGuinness kick) 1:10

2nd Quarter

CM – Vanhoose 5-yard run (McGuinness kick) 1:22

W – Morrison 75-yard kickoff return (Futhey to Mark Stulley pass good) 1:06

3rd Quarter

CM – Colton Trampler 10-yard run (McGuinness kick) 9:52

4th Quarter

CM – Vanhoose 2-yard run (McGuinness kick) 11:55

CM – Vanhoose 46-yard run (McGuinness kick) 8:25

W – Wade Futhey 18-yard pass to Will Futhey (Keagan Smith kick) 6:22

W – Wade Futhey 6-yard pass to Will Futhey (Smith kick) 4:52

CM – Vanhoose 45-yard run (McGuinness kick) 3:58

TEAM STATS

PLAYS: W 68; CM 55. FIRST DOWNS: W 18; CM 24. RUSHES-YARDS: W 23-28; CM 53-475. PASSING YARDS: W 227; CM 0. COMPLETIONS-ATTEMPTS-INTERCEPTIONS: W 26-45-2; CM 0-2-0. TOTAL YARDS: W 255; CM 475. PENALTIES-YARDS: W 2-20; CM 7-75. FUMBLES-LOST: W 3-3; CM 0-0. TIME OF POSSESSION: W 14:49; CM 33:11.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing (carries-yards): W Jase Hurd 12-38; Penn Morrison 1-2; Mark Stulley 1-1; Wade Futhey 9-(-13). CM Carson Vanhoose 17-220 5 TDs; Colton Trampler 24-166 TD; Carter Frank 9-48; Kody Zantene 3-41 TD.

Receiving (catches-yards): W Mark Stulley 11-81; Will Futhey 8-81 2 TDs; Penn Morrison 6-62 TD; Wyatt Crabtree 1-3. CM – No receptions.

Passing (completions-attempts-interceptions) W Wade Futhey 26-45-2 227 yards 3 TDs. CM Kody Zantene 0-2-0 0 yards.

