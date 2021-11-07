WC women’s hoops opens with big win over MSJ

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ten Fightin’ Quakers scored at least five points as the Wilmington College women’s basketball team handled Mount St. Joseph University 77-49 in the season-opener for both teams Saturday morning.

After a turnover and three-pointer from Kelis Jones, the Lions, who finished 7-3 last season, scored eight straight points including five points from preseason second team All-American Maddie Haberthy. That would prove to be the host’s largest lead of the game. A Haley Cook layup ended the first quarter tied at 17 and the Fightin’ Quakers took control in the second.

A 9-3 run capped by a Cook layup made the score 26-20, but a layup, MSJ’s first two-point field goal of the game, as well as two free throw,s pulled the Lions within 26-24 with six minutes to play in the quarter. Wilmington punched back with a 12-3 run to end the half and took a 38-27 lead into the break.

MSJ opened the third quarter with two Haberthy free throws, but that would be the only points for the hosts for the first half of the quarter. During that time, five different Quakers scored a basket and the lead ballooned to 48-30. The visitors, who would lead by as many as 34 points, coasted to the victory.

Wilmington finished 32-of-73 (43.8 percent) from the field to go along with 6-of-20 (30 percent) from the charity stripe. The Quakers also held a 49-39 rebounding advantage, tallied 14 steals and dished out 21 assists. The visitors also scored 52 points in the paint while surrendering just six.

MSJ, on the other hand, shot 17 percent from both the field and the three-point line. The Lions’ only advantage in the game came at the free throw line where they converted 28-of-36 (77.8 percent) attempts.

Individually, Kenzie Campbell’s 10 points off the bench led the way. Campbell is a graduate of East Clinton High School.

She was 3 for 5 from the floor with five rebounds and three assists.

Cook finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists while Kennedy Lewis added eight points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kyria Walker had six points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in her WC debut.

Maura Drake, a Wilmington High School grad, had a rebound in her collegiate debut.

Wilmington (1-0) hosts the Fred Raizk Memorial Classic next weekend.

SUMMARY

November 6, 2021

@Mt St Joseph

Wilmington 77 Mt St Joseph 49

W^17^21^22^17^^77

M^17^10^9^13^^49

(77) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cook 4-1-0-9 Lewis 4-0-0-8 Bailey 3-0-0-6 Jones 3-1-0-7 Walker 3-0-0-6 Carpenter 2-0-2-6 Hildreth 0-0-0-0 Davis 1-1-0-3 Campbell 3-2-2-10 Balliett 3-1-0-7 Kindrick 0-0-0-0 Lovett 3-0-2-8 Warfield 1-0-0-2 Knight 0-0-0-0 Wright 2-0-1-5 Drake 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-6-7-77

(49) Mt St JOSEPH (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Daulton 1-0-3-5 Oldendick 1-1-0-3 Scot 2-2-3-9 Haberthy 2-1-11-16 Turner 2-1-3-8 Foley 0-0-1-1 Gooding 0-0-5-5- Pouncy 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 8-5-28-49