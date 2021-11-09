Wright aces No. 3 during Senior Golf League outing

Carl Wright wasn’t part of the winning team Tuesday in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

But Wright had the shot of the day, carding a hole-in-one on No. 3 during league play.

Wright aced the 121 yard par 3. His playing partners were Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson and Mike Gross.

The team of Doggie Anderson, Jim Doak and Jim Luck had a 6-under par 30 and won the weekly outing.

The winners posted birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

30: Rocky Long, Bruce Barrett, Don Sicurella, Jack Carson.

31: Mark Hess, Dave Miller, French Hatfield, Bob Vanzant.

31: Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Dave Doyle, Cliff Doyle.

32: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick.