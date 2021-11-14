Cincinnati turns back Georgia 73-68, Koval makes key 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hayden Koval buried a dagger of a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Jeremiah Davenport drove for a layup with just over a minute remaining and Cincinnati turned back a Georgia rally for a 73-68 win on Saturday night.

Davenport and Mika Adams-Woods each scored 11 points for the Bearcats (2-0) with David Dejulius adding 10. Koval’s 3-pointer was his only basket but the 7-foot-1 center pulled down seven rebounds, as did Davenport.

In all, 10 Bearcats scored as new coach Wes Miller, in his second game, defeated Tom Crean’s Bulldogs.

Braelen Bridges scored 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting to lead Georgia (1-1), while also grabbing eight rebounds. Jailyn Ingram added 13 points and Aaron Cook 10 for the Bulldogs.

Cook’s jump shot with 3:30 remaining cut Cincinnati’s lead to 63-59, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim made two free throws for a 65-61 score at the 2:53 mark. After Cincinnati’s late spurt, Abdur-Rahim hit a jumper that pulled the Bulldogs to 70-67 with 23 seconds left but Cincinnati closed with three from the line.

Cincinnati scored 48 points in the paint to Georgia’s 38, and turned 13 Georgia turnovers into 19 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25