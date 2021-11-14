WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s and women’s swim teams won their second consecutive dual meet Saturday, posting wins over Manchester University.

“We were grateful for another opportunity to race,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “The team keeps taking steps in the right direction. While we have a long way to go, I am happy with the progress we are making.”

The WC men won a dozen events on the day, which started and began with relay victories. The 200-meter medley relay squad of Jacob Worley, Cameron Bolen, Michael Phillippe and Dane Klosterman touched the wall in 1:56.33, beating Manchester’s top relay squad by more than 10 seconds.

The first three won multiple individual events as well. Worley won the 100-meter (56.80 seconds) and 200-meter (2:09.33) freestyle events while Bolen took home the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:12.57. Phillippe claimed victories in the 200-meter backstroke (2:27.17) and 200-meter IM (2:25.51).

Austin Reed and Aaron Polk also won multiple events for Wilmington. Reed won the 50-meter freestyle (26.32 seconds), the 100-meter backstroke (1:05.57) and the 400-meter freestyle (4:40.19) while Polk went 1:07.41 in the 100-meter butterfly and 2:39.90 in the 200-meter butterfly.

In the meet’s final event, the 200-meter freestyle relay, Bolen, Klosterman, Reed and Worley posted a winning mark of 1:45.25.

On the women’s side, a trio of Fightin’ Quakers – Emma Thompson, Audrey Bibb and Sierra Szuhay – won two individual events with one of them being a freestyle. Thompson won both the 200-meter backstroke (3:11.56) and 800-meter freestyle (10:42.14) by more than 90 seconds while Szuhay claimed victories in the 400-meter freestyle (5:25.23) and the 200-meter IM (2:47.38). Bibb touched the wall in 1:09.52 in the 100-meter freestyle and 1:16.55 in the 100-meter backstroke.

Anna Endsley was the other Quaker to win an individual event, swimming a time of 30.85 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle. That wasn’t Endsley’s only victory on the day as she teamed up with Bibb, Thompson and Ashley Carlson to win the 200-meter freestyle relay (2:06.91). In the other relay, the 200-medley relay, Szuhay and Bibb swum with Maryn Herring and Symone Daniels to win the event with a mark of 2:19.12.

Wilmington heads to the Corbiere-Merion Invitational hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University on Friday and Saturday.