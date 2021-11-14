Brausch, Hobbs win matches at Trine Inv.

ANGOLA, Ind. — Shadrach Brausch and Alex Hobbs won individual matches for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the season-opening Trine Invitational Saturday. The meet featured individual matches only and wasn’t scored on a team-by-team basis.

Brausch, the All-Ohio Athletic Conference honoree a season ago, competed in the 285-pound weight class at Trine. After a bye in the opening round, he defeated Dominic Shelley of Baldwin Wallace University by fall in 2:06 in the second round before falling to Andrew Levis of Baldwin Wallace University by decision in the quarterfinals and Jacob Spiess of Cleary University in the consolation round.

Hobbs, competing in the 174-pound weight class, defeated John Browning of Trine University by fall in 47 seconds in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Ben Sarasin of the University of Chicago defeated Hobbs by major decision (11-1). The freshman rebounded to defeat John Carroll University’s Sean McElhinny via fall (4:17) before dropping his second consolation match to Owen Conklin of Trine by fall in 1:01.

Wilmington opens OAC competition with a dual meet at Muskingum University on Tuesday.