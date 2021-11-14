WC men’s, women’s soccer earns post-season honors

Seven member of the Wilmington College men’s soccer program garnered All-Ohio Athletic Conference recognition as the league unveiled its all-conference men’s soccer awards.

Wilmington head coach Alex Van der Slujis was named co-coach of the year in the OAC.

For the WC women, junior goalkeeper Lauren Galloway was given honorable mention All-OAC.

Galloway, who is receiving All-OAC honors for the third consecutive season, led the league in saves with 138 and finished third in save percentage (.817). She tallied six shutouts while playing all 1,655 minutes in goal for the Fightin’ Quakers during the 2021 fall season. Galloway tallied double digits in saves in five games including a 19-save performance in a 2-0 loss at Otterbein University on Oct. 20.

As a team, the WC women finished the 2021 fall season with a 6-10-2 overall record and a 3-5-1 mark in conference competition.

For the men, Yusef Muqtadir earned first team honors while senior Elorm Dogbey, junior Jeffry Vasquez and sophomore Brady Shapiro earned spots on the second team while both Michael Owusu and Felix Maurer were given honorable mention.

Muqtadir, an honorable mention All-OAC honoree a season ago, led Wilmington offensively with nine goals, four assists and 22 total points. He took a team-best 49 shots and tallied game-winning goals at Earlham College (Sept. 1), vs. the University of Mount Union (Oct. 9) and at Ohio Northern University (Oct. 13).

Muqtadir also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors as well. The Dayton native carries a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade-point average as a business administration and accounting double major.

Dogbey, the OAC’s Forward of the Year in the spring of 2021, scored seven goals and also had a trio of game-winners — at Kalamazoo College (Sept. 11), at Denison University (Sept. 18) and at Muskingum University (Oct. 6). Vasquez completed the three-headed WC attack has he scored six goals and assisted on three others for a total of 15 points.

Both Michael Owusu and Brady Shapiro helped anchor a Quaker defense that allowed less than one goal a game in the spring of 2021. Both also aided the offense by scoring a combined five goals and assisting on nine others. Goalkeeper Felix Maurer tallied 60 saves with a goals-against average of under one per contest. He was a part of six shutouts.

Van der Sluijs, a 2007 WC alumnus, was the architect of a team that went its first 10 contests unbeaten. The Quakers finished the season 12-3-3 including a 5-2-2 mark in OAC play. For the second consecutive season, WC hosted an OAC Tournament game as the No. 3 seed.