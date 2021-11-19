Posted on by

2021-22 Winter Preview: EC boys bowling


photo

Nov 22^Blanchester^RZ^4p

Nov 29^Williamsburg^RZ^4p

Dec 2^Williamsburg^A^4p

Dec 6^Bethel-Tate^RZ^4p

Dec 7^Georgetown^A^4p

Dec 8^Blanchester^RZ^4p

Dec 15^Felicity^RZ^4p

Dec 20^Georgetown^RZ^4p

Jan 5^Clinton-Massie^RZ^4p

Jan 8^Chillicothe^A^9a

Jan 12^Felicity^A^4p

Jan 17^Muskingum Inv^RZ^TBA

Jan 24^Bethel-Tate^A^4p

Jan 31^Western Brown^RZ^4p

Feb 5^SBAAC Championship^RZ^TBA

Feb 9^Senior Night^RZ^TBA

Dale Wallace is the head coach of the East Clinton boys bowling team this season.

East Clinton graduate Shawn Morgan (189.5 average) was first team All-SBAAC last season while fellow senior last year Andy Gilliland was second team.

In addition, Zack Vaughn and Grant Wisecup were seniors last season who have graduated.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_LOGO_ecstar.jpg

