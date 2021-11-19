2021-22 Winter Preview: CM girls bowling

The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team is coached again this season by Tyler Hayslip.

Lacie Sandlin (158.7 average) was a first team All-SBAAC bowler last season as a sophomore.

“Lacie has stepped up and has taken on leadership roles within the girls team,” said Hayslip. “We lost a lot of senior leadership last year and she has accepted the responsibility.”

Ashley Gross and Abby Schneider were second team All-SBAAC bowlers but both have graduated.

Hayslip, a CMHS graduate, will be assisted this season by Wynnetta Johnston.

Hayslip said newcomers Kassie Renner, Maggie Miracle and Mollie Miracle could contribute to the team’s success this season.

”A lot of these girls are friends outside of the bowling alley,” said Hayslip. “This will only help them be stronger as a team as the season goes on.”

Hayslip said his team needs to achieve a consistent form individually and be consistent in scoring from frame to frame. His team can contend for a league championship if they bowl together as a team and improve throughout the season.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-1.jpg