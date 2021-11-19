2021-22 Winter Preview: BHS girls bowling

The Blanchester girls bowling team is coached by Troy Ballinger this season.

Madison Pembleton earned second team All-SBAAC honors last season as a junior. She had the high average on the team last season.

Blanchester lost the services of 2021 graduate Caili Baumann from last year’s team. She competed in the district tournament last season.

Ballinger said, “We have a lot of players who know the sport and have a great attitude as well as school pride.”

With several newcomers on the team, Ballinger said experience will be the key for them. Even the returning girls, simply bowling will be a major benefit on the heels of last season.

“Due to quarantines, my girls were unable to bowl with a full squad most of last season,” said Ballinger. “We are striving to remain at 100% involvement and give some of these returning girls a better chance at a better season.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-2.jpg