2021-22 Winter Preview: EC swimming

East Clinton’s evolving swim program is in the third year under Richard Garnai as head coach.

“We are a growing team,” Garnai said. “The experienced swimmers are able to share what they have learned in the past with the new swimmers. All of the swimmers are eager to learn.”

There are nine returning swimmers from last year’s squad, with Shane Lynch, Kenton Deaton, Savannah Tolle, Molly Seabaugh, Teddy Murphy III and Jenna Stanley leading the way.

Garnai said the top newcomer for the Astros is Elyon Hackmann.

Maura Elzey was listed as the top graduate from last season’s team.

The boys roster consists of Tanner Fooce, Bo Frye, Jacob George, Elyon Hackmann, Shane Lynch, Teddy Murphy III and Dakota Pierson.

The girls roster is Carah Anteck, Jade Campbell, Emmy Chambliss, Kaylyn Deaton, Kenton Deaton, Brooklynn Hamilton, Melanie Harner, Samarah Leist, Molly Seabaugh, Aubrie Simpson, Jenna Stanley and Savannah Tolle.

Garnai said the team goals were to improve skills and stamina, which would improve times and allow the Astros to be more competitive.

East Clinton will again hold its home meets at the Highland County YMCA in Hillsboro.

The East Clinton swim team, from left to right, front row, Carah Anteck, Brooklynn Hamilton, Aubrie Simpson, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh; middle row, Emmy Chambliss, Jenna Stanley, Kenton Deaton, Savannah Tolle, Melanie Harner, Jade Campbell, Samarah Leist; back row, Elyon Hackmann, Jacob George, Bo Frye, Teddy Murphy III, Tanner Fooce, Shane Lynch, Dakota Pierson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_SWM_eastclinton.jpg The East Clinton swim team, from left to right, front row, Carah Anteck, Brooklynn Hamilton, Aubrie Simpson, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh; middle row, Emmy Chambliss, Jenna Stanley, Kenton Deaton, Savannah Tolle, Melanie Harner, Jade Campbell, Samarah Leist; back row, Elyon Hackmann, Jacob George, Bo Frye, Teddy Murphy III, Tanner Fooce, Shane Lynch, Dakota Pierson.