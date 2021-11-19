2021-22 Winter Preview: WHS boys bowling

Wilmington and Western Brown shared American Division honors, the third straight league crown for the Hurricane.

Dustin Brown was coach of the year in the American while Jordan Tackett (209 average) shared bowler of the year honors with Chad Sexton of Western Brown.

“I love the sport of bowling and I can tell these boys are passionate about it as well,” Brown said. “They are working hard, even on their own time, to improve and get better. Our returning boys are ready to make this one great season.”

Tackett and Hunter Gallion were first team all-league bowlers as seniors last season while Jayden Tackett (204 average) was first team as a sophomore. He bowled a 300 game and also earned a berth as an individual in the state tournament, accomplishing all this in his first season as a varsity bowler.

Last season, juniors Isaac Martini (195.1 average) and Lucas Neff (192.2 average) were second team all league.

Gallion and Neff are returning seniors for WHS.

Brown said sophomore Isaac Pletcher has made great progress this off-season and could have an impact on the varsity lineup.

However, Wilmington will not have Jordan Tackett and Martini on this year’s team. Jordan, who graduated WHS, had a 300 game and averaged 209. Martini moved out of the WHS school district, said Brown.

Neff and Gallion are co-captains with Jayden Tackett joining that duo to lead the Hurricane.

While an individual sport in some regards, Brown said this team’s success will be based on those individuals on the team finding out this is truly a team sport.

“We just have to get our new team chemistry,” said Brown. “If the boys can remember that it is all about teamwork, then I see great things in our future this season. Bowling is a tough mental game as well, so keeping up our mental game throughout the season is crucial. Our spare game will be a key part of our success as well.

“As a team I hope we can secure the SBAAC conference title again this year. I also would like to see another great run at districts. We were close to advancing to state as a team last season. I would love to see that happen again. The potential is there with our team again this season. They just need to work together. I am hoping to continue building on the momentum of the past two seasons. I am expecting some great things from our boys again this season.”

