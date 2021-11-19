2021-22 Winter Preview: WHS swimming

Led by returning state qualifier Jordan Davis, the Wilmington High School swim team brings back 10 swimmers from last year’s team.

“Jordan is a hard worker both in-season and in the off-season, so I am excited about what he will do in his senior year,” said first-year Wilmington head coach Kacie Jenkins.

Jenkins, the Clinton-Massie coach, takes over a WHS for Mitch Hopf, who retired after 17 seasons. Jenkins will be assisted by Brianna Gilbert.

“I love the hard work and dedication that I see in this team,” Jenkins said. “They enjoy coming to practice and they have the drive to get faster. Right now we need to work on transferring our techniques into our fast swims.”

Jenkins said the team goal is simple.

“It’s our goal to get some swimmers to district and state,” she said. “We would also like to continually make improvements on personal times.”

Jenkins said several top swimmers graduated in the spring, including Josh Andrews, Shannon O’Boyle, Andrew Delph, Ian Frary and Ben Baylor.

Among the returning swimmers, Jenkins said, “I see leadership skills in Adriana Benitez, Ella Neuenschwander and Sidney Totten. They are always encouraging others, working hard in practice and showing respect to their coaches and teammates.”

Jenkins said Bailey Moyer, a freshman, “will add a lot to our team. She’s a well-rounded swimmer and can swim any event. She has swam since a young age and also swims for Countryside YMCA.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-1.jpg