Middleton to play golf at Univ. of Dayton

Wilmington High School senior Lilly Middleton has committed to attend and play golf at the University of Dayton.

“Lilly was a great player to coach and even better person,” WHS girls golf coach Pat Black said. “It was a great pleasure to coach her and to see the player that she has become. We are excited for her future at Dayton.”

Middleton closed her WHS career by finishing 11th in the OHSAA Division I State Girls Golf Championship at Ohio State University.

She was a two-time SBAAC Player of the year and a four-time SBAAC first-team selection.

The University of Dayton is a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference. The A-10 does not, however, recognize women’s golf as a championship sport.

According to the UD women’s golf website, UD will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship tournament next spring.