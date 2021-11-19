2021-22 Winter Preview: CM swimming

Luke Lentine is the unquestioned leader of the Clinton-Massie swim team.

A three-time district qualifier as an individual, Lentine has a goal of making state in this his senior season.

Kacie Jenkins is in her eighth season as head coach of the Falcon swimmers.

There are nine returning swimmers, with Lentine and Bryce Hensley the leaders.

“(Luke) is working hard and I am excited to see him swim fast his senior year,” Jenkins said. “Bryce Hensley and Nathanial Patrick will also be returning as district qualifiers in the 400 free relay.

“Luke and Bryce have both taken leadership roles on the team. They have positive attitudes and are often seen encouraging others and being good examples to their teammates.”

Bailee Williams and Kaylee Ramsey are two newcomers who should make an impact, Jenkins said.

“Both of these girls are hard workers at practice and have a lot of potential,” said Jenkins.

Overall, Jenkins likes what she sees early in the season.

“I like how this team pushes each other to do their best at practice and at meets,” the coach said. “The team is also great at encouraging, recruiting new swimmers to join our team. Right now we need to improve on our starts and turns. I always tell the kids that starts and turns win or lose a race.”

