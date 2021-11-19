Rockets hold off Falcons in girls basketball opener

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Olivia Crawford scored 16 points to lead Fayetteville-Perry to a 45-36 win over Clinton-Massie in the Tip-off Classic girls basketball game Friday night at CMHS.

Sophomore Alex Pence, junior Maddie Phipps and sophomore Hannah Bowman had 10 points each for the Falcons.

Sophomore Hope Roberts added four and freshman Sydney Doyle tossed in two.

The game was tight early, the Falcons trailing by just one after one quarter, 11-10.

By the half, Fayetteville had increased its lead to 26-20 and then outscored the Falcons 10-4 in the third. Clinton-Massie trailed 36-24 after three periods.

The consolation game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday with the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

East Clinton plays Waynesville in the second game Friday night.