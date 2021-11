CINCINNATI — Clinton-Massie stopped McNicholas’ two-point attempt on the final play of the game to hold on for a 28-27 win in the Region 16 championship game at Princeton Pat Mancuso Field.

The Falcons (12-1) move on the state semifinal game next Friday night. At press time the opponent had not been determined.

For more on this game, stay tuned to www.wnewsj.com.