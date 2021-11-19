Waynesville holds off East Clinton 46-42

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Waynesville had a big second quarter and held off East Clinton down the stretch Friday night for a 46-42 win in the Tip-off Classic at Brian P. Mudd Court at Clinton-Massie High School.

East Clinton will face Clinton-Massie 6 p.m. Saturday in the tournament consolation game. Waynesville will meet Fayetteville-Perry in the title game at 7:30 p.m.

The Astros and Spartans were tied at 14 after one. Libby Evanshine poured in 10 points for East Clinton.

But Waynesville outscored EC 12-5 in the second to grab the lead.

The Astros battled back in the second half, though. Jayden Murphy hit a basket with 3:14 to play in the game to make it 43-40. Evanshine’s free throws at the 1:11 mark cut the difference to just one, 43-42. East Clinton was unable to get any closer.

Evanshine led the Astros with 15 points but scored just five points in the second half.

SUMMARY

November 19, 2021

Tip-off Classic

@Brian P. Mudd Court, CMHS

Waynesville 46, East Clinton 42

W^14^12^12^8^^46

EC^14^5^11^12^^42

(42) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-0-3-5 L. Evanshine 6-1-2-15 Whiteaker 3-1-0-7 Runyon 3-0-2-8 Jones 0-0-1-1 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Murphy 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 16-2-8-42

(46) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bulach 1-0-1-3 Whitaker 3-0-4-10 Van Schalike 5-4-2-16 See 0-0-0-0 E. Cassoni 0-0-0-0 Bailey 2-0-0-4 I. Cassoni 4-0-5-13 Whitaker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-4-12-46