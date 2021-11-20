Kings rallies to knock off Wilmington 60-48

KINGS MILLS — Wilmington opened the 2021-22 basketball season with a 60-48 loss at Kings Friday night.

Kassie Ingram of Kings led all scorers with 26 points.

Katie Murphy paced the WHS offense with 18 points. Sophie Huffman scored 12 in her first game in nearly a year following an injury.

“Girls played hard, just came up short down the stretch,” said WHS head coach Zach Williams.

Wilmington led 15-8 after one with Murphy scoring five and Elle Martin netting four free throws.

Kings battled back to grab a 26-24 lead at halftime. Murphy poured in 10 in the third period as Wilmington trailed 42-41 after three.

In the third, Huffman scored six of Wilmington’s seven points but she had little help as the Knights held on for the win.

SUMMARY

November 19, 2021

@Kings High School

Kings 60 Wilmington 48

K^8^18^16^18^^60

W^15^9^17^7^^48

(60) KINGS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rowlings 3-0-0-6 Bush 2-2-0-6 Barnett 0-0-0-0 Marchal 4-0-0-8 Ingram 10-1-5-26 Simonson 1-1-0-3 Wells 4-0-3-11. TOTALS 24-4-8-60

(48) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schuster 1-0-0-2 Robinson 4-0-1-9Noszka 0-0-0-0 Diels 0-0-0-0 Huffman 3-1-5-12 Martin 1-0-5-7 Murphy 7-4-0-18. TOTALS 16-5-11-48