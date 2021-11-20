2021-22 Winter Preview: CM boys basketball

Clinton-Massie won just one game in Steven Graves first season as head coach, a 68-49 triumph over Middletown Madison in the 19th game of the year. Five losses were by single digit point totals.

Graves’ coaching staff includes Mike Craig as varsity assistant; Luke Roy at JV head coach; Rod Charlton as freshman coach; Tyler Uetrecht as eighth grade coach and Brian Owens as seventh grade coach.

Among eight returning letterwinners, Blake Ireland (10 ppg) was first team All-SBAAC and Kody Zantene (7 ppg, 5 reb) was named to the second team.

Graves said Alex Jones is the team’s vocal leader while Connor Stulz leads by example.

Jordan Redman (8 ppg, 4.4 reb) was given honorable mention but graduated this past spring along with Logan Meyers, Brody Muterspaw and Ryan McGladrie. Sawyer Conrad, who started seven games last season as a freshman, has transferred, Graves said.

Overall, Graves said this squad displays a very unselfish nature. The kids “are playing for the name in front of the jersey,” he said.

Better poise on the floor and a defensive mentality must be improved for the Falcons this season, the coach said.

Graves said his squad won’t be complete until after the football season is complete, something Clinton-Massie basketball coaches have become used to over the years. Graves believes six football players will join the basketball program once they are available.

Regardless of when they show up, Graves wants this player to “battle everyday at practice and continue to develop the right mindset to compete on gameday at a high level.”

He added, “We have a lot of guys in our program right now who are hungry to get some wins. If we approach practice and games with the right mindset, we will be rewarded in the end.”