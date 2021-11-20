Hillsboro wins 75-68 shootout with BHS girls

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester girls basketball team lost a shootout Friday to Hillsboro 78-65 in non-league action at the BHS gym.

The 65 points is the most in a game for Blanchester since a 69-37 win over Oyler in a sectional tournament game on Feb. 8, 2020.

“I’m proud of the girls effort; they played hard,” first-year BHS coach Pete Jackson said.

Olivia Potts led Blanchester with 25 points.

“I told the girls after the game we need to cut turnovers in half. We had 22 as a team,” Jackson said. “Other than turnovers, I was pleased with our offense. We got some transition points and got good looks in our half-court sets.”

Led by Potts, Blanchester was a near-perfect 32-35 from the free throw line. Potts was 16 for 16.

Daelyn Staehling had 10 points and Emma Winemiller added nine. Ainsley Whitaker finished with seven points while Kaylee Coyle and Torie Potts had five points each. Grace Irwin and Maddie Tipton scored two each.