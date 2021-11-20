Heys fifth, earns All-America honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simon Heys became the first Wilmington College cross country runner to earn All-America honors as the sophomore placed fifth Saturday at the NCAA Division III Men’s Cross Country Championship held at Tom Sawyer State Park.

Heys, who won the Pre-Nationals meet on the same course in early October, ran a time of 23:57.0, in the eight-kilometer race, edging out the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s David Fassbender by a tenth of a second. His time marked the fastest eight-kilometer time in WC cross country history and the first time an individual has broken the 24:00 mark.

John Carroll University’s Alex Phillip won the national championship with a time of 23:27.6.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_PR_SimonHeys_lizzhadley.jpg