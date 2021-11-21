WC men 2nd, women 3rd as OWU starts Day 2

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s swim team began the second day of competition Sunday at the Ohio Wesleyan University in second place.

The WC women were third. Competition on Day 2 started at 11 a.m.

For the men, two relay teams tallied runner-up finishes. Cameron Bolen, Austin Reed, Michael Phillippe and Jacob Worley tapped the wall in 3:23.50 in the 400-yard freestyle relay while Phillippe teamed up with Dane Klosterman, Joshua Giel and Logan Lippert to turn in a time of 8:01.50 in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

Individually, Worley won the 200-yard backstroke with a swim of 2:00.32 and also placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (56.67 seconds). Bolen tallied two runner-up individual placements with swims of 48.77 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle and 62.13 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Aaron Polk nearly won the 100-yard butterfly (55.16 seconds), but was out-touched at the wall by a hundredth of a second. Other top-three finishers included Dane Klosterman’s runner-up time of 2:12.16 in the 200-yard IM and the Austin Reed’s third-place time of 1:55.19 in the 200-yard freestyle.

On the women’s side for WC, the 800-yard freestyle relay team of Emma Thompson, Adrienne Reynek, Shannon O’Boyle (Wilmington HS graduate) and Anna Endsley took second with a time of 9:35.36. Two individuals also turned in top-three finishes with two in freestyle events and one in a backstroke event. Audrey Bibb’s swims of 1:00.33 in the 100-yard freestyle and 2:14.03 in the 200-yard freestyle both took third while Sierra Szuhay touched the wall in 2:23.79 in the 200-yard backstroke.