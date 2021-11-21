WC’s Bryant accepts Miami all-star game invitation

MIAMI, Fla. — Wilmington College football senior linebacker Tavion Bryant has accepted an invitation to compete at the 2022 Podyum All-Star Bowl in Miami, Fla., in early January.

The Podyum All-Star Bowl is an elite collegiate all-star game held annually in Miami at the beginning of January. NFL, CFL, indoor, and international scouts attend the three-day showcase to evaluate the 100 elite prospects selected from all levels of the NCAA (FBS, FCS, DII, DIII, NAIA).

The Podyum All-Star Bowl is not only focused on providing athletes the opportunity to showcase their athletic ability, but also to provide athletes and families with the inside knowledge of what it takes to play professional football. Talks led by NFL agents, scouts, and trainers provide our athletes with the blueprint of what they need to succeed.

Bryant, the Ohio Athletic Conference’s Gene Slaughter Award winner for the league’s best linebacker during the COVID-19-altered 2021 spring season, was named a preseason All-America by D3football.com. He tallied 37 tackles and was second on the team in sacks with 3.5 in seven games played this season. The Beechcroft High School alumnus had 6.5 tackles for loss and also forced two fumbles.

“This season was a difficult one for him missing a couple of games, but I think he used his past experiences as well as being a two-time captain to get through it,” acting head coach Corey Fillipovich said. “Tavion was our vocal guy on defense this year and the general of the unit. His biggest strength is his play recognition and awareness.”

Wilmington, which lost its first eight games of the season, ended the year with consecutive victories, defeating Capital University 24-21 on Senior Day and Otterbein University 37-33 in the season finale. Coincidentally, Bryant concluded his career not far from home as the Columbus native walked off Memorial Stadium in Westerville for the final time wearing the Green & White.