EC girls win consolation game of Craycraft Tip-off Classic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton broke open a close game with two big quarters in the middle of the game Saturday and defeated Clinton-Massie 62-49 in the consolation game of the Jeff Craycraft Tip-off Classic.

East Clinton led 14-11 after one quarter but Libby Evanshine had six points and Kelsi Lilly five in the second quarter. The Astros extended their lead to 36-26 at halftime.

With Evanshine going scoreless in the third, East Clinton was still able to increase its lead. Lilly had seven points, Kami Whiteaker added six and Lauren Runyon scored five. East Clinton led 54-36 after three quarters.

Hope Roberts and Maddie Phipps had five points each in the final quarter for the Falcons.

In the end, Lilly led all scorers with 16 points while Evanshine and Whiteaker had 13 points each.

Roberts led CMHS with 13 points and Phipps scored 12.

SUMMARY

November 21, 2021

Jeff Craycraft Tip-off Classic

@Brian P. Mudd Court, CMHS

East Clinton 62, Clinton-Massie 49

EC^14^22^18^8^^62

CM^11^15^10^13^^49

(49) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 1-0-0-2 Pence 2-1-0-5 S. Doyle 0-0-0-0 Roberts 6-0-1-13 Phipps 4-2-2-12 Bowman 2-2-2-8 Branham 3-1-0-7 Redman 0-0-0-0 A. Doyle 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 19-6-5-49

(62) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-1-2-5 Tong 0-0-0-0 L. Evanshine 4-1-4-13 Whiteaker 4-0-5-13 Runyon 3-0-1-7 Jones 2-0-0-4 Hadley 0-0-2-2 Lilly 7-2-0-16 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Murphy 1-0-0-2

FIELD GOALS: CM 19/41 (Maddie Phipps 4/9 Hope Roberts 6/7 McKenna Branham 3/4 Alex Pence 2/2)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 6/14 (Maddie Phipps 2/3)

FREE THROWS: CM 5/8 (Maddie Phipps 2/2)

REBOUNDS: CM-24 (Hannah Bowman 6 Ashley Doyle 6 Maddie Phipps 4 Hope Roberts 4)

ASSISTS: CM-13 (Hannah Bowman 5 Madi Bayless 2 Ashley Doyle 2 Alex Pence 2)

STEALS: CM-17 (Hope Roberts 6 Hannah Bowman 3 Maddie Phipps 3 McKenna Branham 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2 (Hannah Bowman 1 Ashley Doyle 1)

TURNOVERS: CM-17