EC girls top Blanchester in opener at Royal Z


WILMINGTON — The East Clinton girls bowling team defeated Blanchester 1954 to 1455 Monday at Royal Z Lanes in the season-opening match.

August Morgan led East Clinton with a 342 (181-161) series while Josie Runk was right there with a 341 (183-158) two-game set. Tessa Bosier had 130 and 160 games while Leanna Wallace had a 124 game.

The Astros won the two team games 1410 to 1070 then increased its lead to 499 pins in the baker games.

