Blan boys rally in baker games to top EC in Royal Z

WILMINGTON — Blanchester rallied in the baker games and defeated East Clinton 2162 to 2138 Monday in the season opening bowling match at Royal Z Lanes.

The Astros led 1557 to 1473 after two team games but then went cold to start the bakers with a 101. Blanchester had a 223 and took control.

Richard Kempke led East Clinton with a 425 series, recording games of 231 and 194.

Brady Gaddis had a pair of 145 games and finished with a 290 series for EC. Denver Day had a 166 game an Lukas Runk posted a 187 game and 316 series.