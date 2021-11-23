WHS girls win first battle of 2021 champs

CINCINNATI — In a battle of the top two SBAAC American Division girls bowling teams last season, Wilmington won a close match with New Richmond Tuesday at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The WHS boys also were victorious, by a much larger margin over New Richmond. The boys won by more than 400 pins, besting the Lions 2639 to 2203.

Jayden Tackett, a state qualifier for the Hurricane last season, led the way with a 457 (210, 247) series. Lucas Neff had a 430 series while Dominick Walters, a first-year varsity bowler, had a 227 game.

The Hurricane girls won a tight battle with the Lions, 2054 to 2001, taking the second team game by 75 pins to secure the win.

With all five starters recording at least game over 150, WHS won the match with solid depth all the way around. Haylee Wright led the way with a 353 series while Kylie Fisher had 326 and Tori Piatt had 322.

SUMMARY

November 23, 2021

@New Richmond

Boys Results

WIL 845, 1050 (bakers 199, 149, 194, 202)=2639

NR 801, 743 (bakers 159, 172, 162, 166)=2203

WHS: Jayden Tackett 210, 247; Isaac Pletcher 129; Landon Mellinger 145; Lucas Neff 203, 227; Hunter Gallion 158, 106; Dominick Walters 227; sub 150

NR: Zach K 139, 166; Ryan F. 148; Jack M 204, 145; Derrick 181, 129; Luke M. 146; Lex 131, 155

–

Girls Results

WIL 748, 829 (bakers 156, 158, 163) 2054

NR 777, 754 (bakers 168, 154, 148) 2001

WHS: Haylee Wright 167, 186; Kala Hatfield 116, 158; Lexus Reiley 172, 130; Tori Piatt 142, 180; Kylie Fisher 151, 175

NR: Lindsey Fischer 132, 154; Hannah Rogers 112, 135, Karlye Gilpin 155, 128; Emma Buechle 182, 168; Andrea Fischer 191, 159

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_Bowling-Graphic.jpg