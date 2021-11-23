WHS girls bowlers win first battle of 2021 co-champs

CINCINNATI — In a battle of the top two SBAAC American Division girls bowling teams last season, Wilmington won a close match with New Richmond Tuesday at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The Hurricane girls won a tight battle with the Lions, 2054 to 2001, taking the second team game by 75 pins to secure the win.

With all five starters recording at least game over 150, WHS won the match with solid depth all the way around. Haylee Wright led the way with a 353 series while Kylie Fisher had 326 and Tori Piatt had 322.

November 23, 2021

@New Richmond

Girls Results

WIL 748, 829 (bakers 156, 158, 163) 2054

NR 777, 754 (bakers 168, 154, 148) 2001

WHS: Haylee Wright 167, 186; Kala Hatfield 116, 158; Lexus Reiley 172, 130; Tori Piatt 142, 180; Kylie Fisher 151, 175

NR: Lindsey Fischer 132, 154; Hannah Rogers 112, 135, Karlye Gilpin 155, 128; Emma Buechle 182, 168; Andrea Fischer 191, 159

Wil boys 2639

NR bwl 2203

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team opened its season Tuessday with a win over New Richmond at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The Hurricane defeated New Richmond by more than 400 pins, besting the Lions 2639 to 2203.

Jayden Tackett, a state qualifier for the Hurricane last season, led the way with a 457 (210, 247) series. Lucas Neff had a 430 series while Dominick Walters, a first-year varsity bowler, had a 227 game.

November 23, 2021

@New Richmond

Boys Results

WIL 845, 1050 (bakers 199, 149, 194, 202)=2639

NR 801, 743 (bakers 159, 172, 162, 166)=2203

WHS: Jayden Tackett 210, 247; Isaac Pletcher 129; Landon Mellinger 145; Lucas Neff 203, 227; Hunter Gallion 158, 106; Dominick Walters 227; sub 150

NR: Zach K 139, 166; Ryan F. 148; Jack M 204, 145; Derrick 181, 129; Luke M. 146; Lex 131, 155

WC bkb 88

Wooster 55

The Wilmington College women’s basketball team led wire to wire Tuesday in an 88-55 win over Wooster at Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington dominated each quarter en route to a 76-38 lead after three.

The Quakers improve to 3-2 on the year while the Scots drop to 1-5.

Zahrya Bailey led Wilmington with 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting. She also had three assists and five steals.

Brooke Davis finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Kenzie Campbell, the East Clinton graduate, made the start and poured in 12 points, connecting on 3 of 5 beyond the three-point arc. She handed out three assists.

Maura Drake, a Wilmington High School grad, scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in just 8 minutes.

Wilmington had a 45-29 rebounding advantage.

The WC defense held Wooster to 32 percent shooting from the field.

