5 Quakers earn All-OAC football honors

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Wilmington College football team had five individuals garner All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors as the league released its All-Conference teams.

A trio of Quakers — Itika Wynn Jr. (offense), Tavion Bryant (defense), and Tre’Quez Parks (defense) — were named second team All-OAC while Brandon Weaver and Ace Taylor were given honorable mention All-OAC.

Wynn Jr. led the team in all receiving categories including receptions (56), yards (744) and touchdowns (5). The senior finished fifth in the conference in receiving yards per game at 82.7. The Mifflin High School graduate finished his career with three consecutive 100-yard games and leaves the program as one of the top five receivers statistically in program history.

Bryant, the OAC’s Gene Slaughter Award winner as the league’s best linebacker in the spring of 2021 and a D3football.com Preseason All-American, finished the season with 37 total tackles including 6.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. The fifth-year senior has 235 total tackles, six forced fumbles and two interceptions in his career.

Parks, a four-time All-OAC honoree, tallied a team-best 83 tackles for an average of over 10 per game, best in the conference. The Beechcroft High School grad is fourth all-time in career tackles with 376 while also tallying 5.5 sacks, forcing four fumbles and intercepting five passes.

Weaver, a two-time All-OAC honoree, anchored Wilmington’s defensive line to the tune of 29 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He concludes his four-year career with 76 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Taylor, who is receiving All-OAC recognition for the second consecutive season, hauled in 30 receptions for 332 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw a single pass to Wynn Jr. for a 60-yard score in WC’s defeat at John Carroll University. The Cincinnati native finishes his career with 1,640 receiving yards for an average of nearly 50 per game and seven touchdowns.

Wilmington finished its 2021 fall season with a 2-8 overall record and a 2-7 mark in conference play. For the third consecutive year, the Quakers defeated both Capital University and Otterbein University with those wins coming at the end of the season in the fall of 2021.