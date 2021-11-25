EC parlays fast start into 66-52 win

MOWRYSTOWN — East Clinton parlayed a 30-point first quarter in to a 66-52 win over Whiteoak Wednesday night in non-league girls basketball action at WHS.

Jaylie Parr of Whiteoak poured in 27 points.

But it wasn’t enough as East Clinton improved to 2-1 on the year.

Libby Evanshine led the Astros with 17 points but had plenty of help as Jordan Collom scored 15 and Kelsi Lilly added 12.

Collom had eight points in the opening quarter as East Clinton rolled to a 30-16 lead. Lauren Runyon had seven in the first.

The Astros led 40-27 at halftime then extended the difference to 58-41 after three as Evanshine had nine in the quarter.

East Clinton was 8 for 19 at the free throw line, with Evanshine hitting on 5 of 6.

SUMMARY

November 24, 2021

@Whiteoak High School

East Clinton 66 Whiteoak 52

WO^16^11^14^11^^52

EC^30^10^18^8^^66

(66) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jordan Collom 5-4-1-15 Libby Evanshine 6-0-5-17 Kami Whiteaker 2-1-0-5 Lauren Runyon 3-0-1-7 Jozie Jones 3-0-0-6 Kelsi Lilly 5-2-0-12 Lauren Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Jayden Murphy 1-1-1-4. TOTALS 25-8-8/19-66