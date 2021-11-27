Blanchester drops opener in 2OT, 73-72

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Blanchester lost its season opener Friday night to former Kenton Trace Conference rival Southeastern, 73-72 in double overtime.

Gabe McVey led Blanchester with 22 points while Brison Lucas added 20.

Bryce Sipple finished with 13 and Seth Akers had 12. Zach West hit a key basket in overtime and finished with three points. Austin Dick had two points.

The Trojans led 19-15 after one quarter with McVey pacing the BHS offense with eight points. McVey was held to just two points in the second and Southeastern led by six at halftime.

On the strength of a 12-3 third quarter outburst, Blanchester took the lead 39-36 but Southeastern tied the game going to the fourth quarter.

After Southeastern took the lead, Lucas converted an old-fashioned three-point play to tie the game and send the two teams to overtime.

The Wildcats then went back on top in the extra session, holding a 66-59 advantage, thanks in part to five points from Sipple. McVey added two more for the seven-point margin with 1:25 to play.

Southeastern went back on top before West tied the game at 67 with a free throw then tied it again at 69 with a layin to send the teams to a second overtime.

Sipple had a free and Akers a field goal in the next extra session but the Wildcats fell one point short.

In the junior varsity game, Jansen Wymer had 18 points and Xander Culberson added 11 as Blanchester came out on top 52-39.

