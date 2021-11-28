WHS boys 2nd, CM 8th at Elks Invitational

DAYTON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second Saturday in the Centerville Elks Invitational bowling tournament at Poelking South.

Clinton-Massie also competed in the tournament and finished eighth.

Cole Johnston of Clinton-Massie and Jayden Tackett of Wilmington earned all-tournament team honors. The county pair tied for fifth place in the team games with 671 series.

Brandon Baker of Batavia was third overall in the tournament with a 684 series.

SUMMARY

November 27, 2021

Centerville Elks Invitational

@Poelking South

TEAMS

Centerville Black 4300, Wilmington 4216, La Salle 4126, Batavia 4090, Fairmont 4078, Elder 4040, Graham 4004, Clinton-Massie 3890

INDIVIDUAL

(1) Connor Glynn, Alter, 696; (2) Cole Gregory, CV, 692; (3) Brandon Baker, Bat, 684; (4) Noah Seng, La Salle, 679; (5) Cole Johnston, CM, 671; (5) Jayden Tackett, Wilm, 671

WILMINGTON

Team 995, 967, 998; bakers 210, 196, 213, 183, 211, 243

Jayden Tackett 255, 196, 220 (671); Logan Smith 204; Isaac Pletcher 199, 205 (404); Lucas Neff 192, 213, 154 (559); Hunter Gallion 215, 221, 215 (651); Dominick Walters 185; SUB 148, 138

CLINTON-MASSIE

Team 881, 961, 993; bakers 139, 188, 151, 204, 182, 181

Cole Johnston 223, 269, 179 (671), Tyler Keck 155, 195, 226 (576), Braeden Adams 198, 182, 186 (566), Gavan Hunter 133, 258 (391), Brandon Moritz 177, 144 (321), Bryant Pinkerton 172, 138 (310)