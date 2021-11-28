WHS boys 2nd, CM 8th at Elks Invitational

DAYTON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second Saturday in the Centerville Elks Invitational bowling tournament at Poelking South.
Clinton-Massie also competed in the tournament and finished eighth.
Cole Johnston of Clinton-Massie and Jayden Tackett of Wilmington earned all-tournament team honors. The county pair tied for fifth place in the team games with 671 series.
Brandon Baker of Batavia was third overall in the tournament with a 684 series.
SUMMARY
November 27, 2021
Centerville Elks Invitational
@Poelking South
TEAMS
Centerville Black 4300, Wilmington 4216, La Salle 4126, Batavia 4090, Fairmont 4078, Elder 4040, Graham 4004, Clinton-Massie 3890
INDIVIDUAL
(1) Connor Glynn, Alter, 696; (2) Cole Gregory, CV, 692; (3) Brandon Baker, Bat, 684; (4) Noah Seng, La Salle, 679; (5) Cole Johnston, CM, 671; (5) Jayden Tackett, Wilm, 671
WILMINGTON
Team 995, 967, 998; bakers 210, 196, 213, 183, 211, 243
Jayden Tackett 255, 196, 220 (671); Logan Smith 204; Isaac Pletcher 199, 205 (404); Lucas Neff 192, 213, 154 (559); Hunter Gallion 215, 221, 215 (651); Dominick Walters 185; SUB 148, 138
CLINTON-MASSIE
Team 881, 961, 993; bakers 139, 188, 151, 204, 182, 181
Cole Johnston 223, 269, 179 (671), Tyler Keck 155, 195, 226 (576), Braeden Adams 198, 182, 186 (566), Gavan Hunter 133, 258 (391), Brandon Moritz 177, 144 (321), Bryant Pinkerton 172, 138 (310)