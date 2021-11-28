Davis closes CU career with big day

Chad Davis, starting strong safety and education and history double major, played his final football game for Capital University on Senior Day. He had a fumble recovery and eight tackles in his final game. After an injury cost him his first year at CU, Davis played in every game the past four seasons while earning Academic All-OAC honors each season. Davis is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington High School, where he earned eight varsity letters (four in football, two in basketball, two in baseball). In the photo, from left to right, brother Kyle Davis, father Bill Davis, mother Andrea Davis and Chad Davis.

