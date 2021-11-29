‘Finally the day has come’: Falcons preparing to take flight, will play for state title Friday

For the first time since 2017, the Clinton-Massie football team will play for a state championship.

The Falcons defeated previously unbeaten Bloom-Carroll 24-21 in a Div. IV state semifinal game at Jonathan Alder High School Friday night.

Clinton-Massie (13-1) will play Youngstown Ursuline (11-3) for the Div. IV state championship 10:30 a.m. this Friday at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“It’s a little different this year playing at 10:30 in the morning,” said head coach Dan McSurley. “It’s almost like you have to take a business-like approach. You practice Thursday morning, get on a bus, come up and check-in to the motel, get dinner, have a meeting, get up and play. That’s about how it is.”

“I’ve set everything aside in my life for the past 13 years in order to this, and finally the day has come,” said Clinton-Massie senior quarterback Kody Zantene.

“This is just crazy,” added Massie offensive lineman Isaiah McCoy.

Clinton-Massie and Youngstown Ursuline have never met in football.

The Falcons overpowered Bloom-Carroll with its rushing attack — the Mighty Men of McSurley ran for 351 yards against a team that had given up just 12 points in its last six games.

Said Zantene, “This is the best feeling ever.”

McSurley guided the Falcons to state championships in 2012 and 2013 and a runner-up spot in 2017. Being in this position never gets old.

“I’m loving it,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s a good time.”

Play for state title Friday

By Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

