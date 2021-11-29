Oliver, Raiders win away from another title game berth

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Fresh off a 42-point win in the NAIA FCS quarterfinals, the Lindsey Wilson football team will face Grand View (Iowa) in the national semifinal round 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Parnell Family Stadium.

Lindsey Wilson is coached by Blanchester High School graduate Chris Oliver. The Raiders are ranked No. 1 in the country and are unbeaten this season. LWC won the NAIA national championship this past spring.

The Raiders have won 25 straight games and are unbeaten in the regular season the past three seasons.

Lindsey Wilson advanced to the semifinals with a dominant 54-12 win over Keiser (Fla.) this past weekend

It marks the third straight season LWC has advanced to the semifinals.

Grand View advanced to the semifinals with a 31-16 win over Concordia (Mich.). The Vikings are 13-0 on the season and enter the game as the No. 3-ranked team in the country.