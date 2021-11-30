EC defense sparks 63-29 win over CNE

LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s defense held Clermont Northeastern to just five points in the middle two quarters Monday in a 63-29 win in SBAAC National Division play.

The Astros are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the division.

East Clinton led 22-16 after one quarter then bolted out to a 39-18 halftime lead. The Astros lead was 56-21 after three quarters.

Libby Evanshine had 23 points, 19 of those coming in the first half.

Kelsi Lilly added 13 points and scored eight points in the opening quarter. Lauren Runyon had 10 points.

Jordan Collom had eight points, all in the third period while Jayden Murphy added five and Kami Whiteaker and Megan Tong had two points each.

“We played very well,” EC coach Bill Bean said. “The team stepped up defensively.”

Tiffany Drewry led Clermont Northeastern with nine points.