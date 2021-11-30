Massie girls gain measure of WHS 33-25

WILLIAMSBURG — Clinton-Massie won its first game of the season Monday, 33-25, over Williamsburg in a non-league game at WHS.

Hannah Bowman led Clinton-Massie with 13 points. Bowman had six points in the third quarter when the Lady Falcons extended their lead to 28-19.

McKenna Branham also had six points in the third and finished with 10 points for the Falcons. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, six offensive, and had four steals.

Ashley Doyle had eight rebounds and three points. Maddie Phipps finished with four points while Hope Roberts had three points.

Clinton-Massie led 9-5 after one and 12-8 at halftime. CMHS then outscored WHS 16-11 in the third.

Neither team shot well from the free throw line — WHS going 7 for 20 with CM shooting 6 for 21.

Lindsey Arwine led Williamsburg with nine points.

Massie is 1-3 while the Wilmington are 2-1.