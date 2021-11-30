WHS bowlers split matches at Batavia Bowl

BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School bowling teams split SBAAC American Division matches Monday against Batavia at Batavia Bowl.

The Lady Hurricane posted a 2192 to 1984 win.

Kylie Fisher led Wilmington with a 353 series while Lexus Reiley had a 200 game en route to a 336 series. Haylee Wright had 314 and Kaya Hatfield finished with 297. Tori Piatt came in with 257.

The WHS boys, who just competed against and won over Batavia in the Centerville Elks Invitational, were defeated by the Bulldogs 2624 to 2507.

Lucas Neff had 394 for two games while Jayden Tackett had 363 and Hunter Gallion recorded 352. Isaac Pletcher had a 170 game while Dominick Walters had a 186 game. Logan Smith bowled a 146.

Charlie Hahn had a 440 series for the Bulldogs.