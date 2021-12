There will be a community pep rally 6 p.m. Wednesday for the Clinton-Massie football team.

Also, there will be a send-off for the team around 11:30 a.m. Thursday as it heads to Canton for the state championship game.

The Falcons will play Youngstown Ursuline 10:30 a.m. Friday at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the Div. IV state title.