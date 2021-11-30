BHS girls go to 2-0 in the National Division

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester girls basketball team posted its second league win Monday over Felicity-Franklin 45-34.

The SBAAC National Division victory puts BHS at 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Coach Pete Jackson said his squad rebounded better in this game as Ainsley Whitaker led the way with 10 boards. She also had seven points.

Olivia Potts was top scorer with 14 points. Kaylee Coyle tossed in nine while Emma Winemiller finished with six.

Tori Potts had five points. Macey Waldron and Daelyn Staehling had two points each.