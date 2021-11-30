Astros overpower Hillsboro Christian for 57-26 win

LEES CREEK — Justin Arnold keyed East Clinton’s third quarter rampage Tuesday as the Astros opened the season with a 57-26 win over Hillsboro Christian Academy at the EC gym.

East Clinton led 21-12 at halftime but Arnold scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the third period. The Astros took the lead 43-20 after three quarters.

Aside from Arnold’s 19, no other Astros reached double figures but nine other EC players scored points.

Dalton McClure had eight points while Matej Jostak and Denver Day scored six points each.

Isaiah Curtis, Jared Smith and Dxxx Williams scored four points each. Braxton Harrison, Mitchell Bean and Maddix Crowe rounded out the scoring with two points each.

In the junior varsity game, East Clinton came out on top 53-23 after holding just a three-point, 16-13 lead at halftime.

EC went on a 20-2 run in the third quarter.

Dylan Arnold had 10 points to lead the Astros. Toby Huff added nine while Alex Edison and Max Crowe scored eight points each.

Eddie Rhonemus had eight points for Hillsboro Christian.

Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_BBK_ecDenverDay1130mel-1.jpg Melony Arnold Photo Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_BBK_ecICurtis1130mel-1.jpg Melony Arnold Photo Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_BBK_ecJustinArnold-1.jpg Melony Arnold Photo Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_BBK_ecWilliams1130mel-1.jpg Melony Arnold Photo Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_BBK_ecMBean1130mel.jpg Melony Arnold Photo Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_BBK_ecArnoldRunyon1130mel.jpg Melony Arnold Photo