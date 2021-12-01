John Carroll blanks WC wrestling 54-0

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Nationally-ranked John Carroll University spoiled the Wilmington College wrestling team’s first home dual meet in more than two years Tuesday, leaving Fred Raizk Arena with a 54-0 win.

The Blue Streaks won the two lightest weight classes via forfeit and earned six points in 5-of-8 remaining weight classes with pins. WC’s Tyler Woods, competing against Kale Buckiso in the 149-pound weight class, lost a major decision 11-4. In the middle of the three, Alex Hobbs lost by technical fall to Daniel Devera 21-3.

In the most competitive weight class of the evening (184-pound), Brody Arrundale defeated Skyler Cowgill by 8-4 decision.

Wilmington heads to the Baldwin Wallace University Invitational this weekend.