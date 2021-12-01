Wittenberg whips Wilmington in men’s hoops

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s basketball team dropped its first road game of the season to Wittenberg University 64-57 Tuesday night.

Obed Achirem led the Quakers with 15 points and a game-high 15 rebounds while Bilal Sow added 14 points. Jeffrey Mansfield had a double-double providing 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Landen Martin of Wittenberg led all scorers in the game with 22 points and 5 rebounds on a sharp 8-of-11 shooting from the field while Josh Tolliver added 11 for the Tigers. James Johnson had 8 points and a team high 10 rebounds.

With the loss Wilmington moves to 2-3 on the year and will return to Hermann Court after a three-game traveling stint to face Baldwin Wallace University in an Ohio Athletic Conference opener 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Quakers got off to a hot start, grabbing a 13-8 over the Tigers after a three-point shot by Anthony Freeman at 13:15 of the first half. Wilmington would only score 11 points the rest of the half, however, as the Tigers went on a 23-11 run. Wittenberg led at the break thanks to some porous shooting from the field where the visitors shot 11-of-38 overall and 1-of-10 from beyond the three-point arc.

In the second half, the Quakers carved into the Tiger lead and came within two at 14:39 after a Mansfield three pointer. Wilmington then went on a scoring drought while Wittenberg scored 13 points to put the game away.

The Quakers ended the game forcing 23 Wittenberg turnovers while only suffering eight turnovers themselves, but Wilmington shot 22-of-76 (28.9%) from the field and 3-of-23 (13.0%) from three.

