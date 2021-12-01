Bulldogs bounce Blanchester boys basketball 67-45

BLANCHESTER — Batavia’s inside-outside combo of 6-8 Mason Weisbrodt and Max Applegate spelled doom for Blanchester Tuesday in a 67-45 Bulldogs win at the Blanchester High School gym.

Weisbrodt had 24 points and Applegate added 19. The two were a combined 17-for-28 from the field with Applegate hitting on 5-of-8 three-pointers.

The Bulldogs led 16-3 after one quarter and never looked back.

Blanchester is 0-2 on the year. This was the first game of the season for Batavia.